This turn around from Islam to Hinduism may give you a jolt … and who ?? Read on ..

None other than the daughter of Indonesia’s Supremo , Sukarno, and his wife, Fatmawati, have announced her conversion to Hinduism. Sukmawati Sukarnoputri is the third daughter of Sukarno. CNN Indonesia reports that Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai Srimben, the late Balinese grandmother of Sukmawati, played a major role in influencing her decision to embrace Hinduism.

A ceremonial Hindu ceremony called Sudhi Wadani will be held on October 26 for the 69-year-old founder of the Indonesian National Party (Partai Nasional Indonesia-PNI). Sukmawati was married to Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya Mangkunegara IX, but they divorced in 1984. Her lawyer informed the media about her decision, saying that Sukarno’s daughter is versed in Hinduism and is familiar with all the doctrines and rituals of Hinduism.

Sukmawati had to apologize for inciting outrage by suggesting that Indonesian hair buns are more beautiful than Islamic headscarves during Indonesia’s Fashion Week in 2018. After widespread outrage, she was accused of blasphemy and insulting Islam by Indonesian Muslims. The GNPF Ulama, a conservative Muslim organization, called her a ‘religious blasphemer’ and urged the people to support the cops in arresting Sukmawati and putting her on trial. In a press conference called by The Sydney Morning Herald, Sukmawati apologized with tears in her eyes.’From the bottom of my heart I extend an apology to all Muslims of Indonesia, especially those who feel offended by the poem,’ she had said.

Indonesia has the largest Muslim population. The Southeast Asian nation has the largest Muslim population in the world, while Hinduism is one of the six official religions and the fourth-largest Hindu population after India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.