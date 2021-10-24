Three killed in road accident

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, three people including a father-son duo, were killed as their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle. The accident took place in Makhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were identified as Rajkumar (45), his son Sukhbir (18), both residents of Firozabad, and Kripal Singh (42), a resident of Mainpuri. They were going to Firozabad from Mainpuri. While Singh and Sukhbir died on the spot, Rajkumar succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Agra.

Singh was the brother-in-law of Rajkumar. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The efforts to trace the offending vehicle is going on.