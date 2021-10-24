‘Unite to defeat BJP and their divisive agenda’: Mamata Banerjee to people of Goa

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee has urged people of Goa to unite against BJP. The TMC leader said this ahead of her tour to poll-bound state.

Goa demands change and a new dawn. The BJP government has neglected the people of Goa and now, the same people will free their land from the clutches of evil. Better days are coming for all Goans, said the TMC chief.

As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organizations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years. Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realizing their aspirations’, she said.

TMC will launch its election campaign on Monday in the state. Senior TMC leaders Babul Supriyo and Sougata Rai are at present in Goa to oversee the programme.