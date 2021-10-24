‘Voting for Congress and Left will strengthen BJP’: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that voting for the Congress and Left parties would be in no way different from voting for the NOTA button. The Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour also said that voting for the two parties will strengthen BJP.

He also claimed that people of the country want a leader like Mamata Banerjee and that is why TMC raised slogans such as ‘Desh ki netri kaisi ho, Mamata didi jaisi ho’. He said that in the last seven years, the Congress had only conceded defeat to the BJP all over the country, while Mamata Banerjee thwarted all challenges posed by communal and undemocratic BJP.

Banerjee further said that the BJP was trying to win the elections in Shantipur and gain political mileage, riding on the recent communal violence in Bangladesh. Mamata Banerjee is emerging as the “undisputed leader” from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, to spearhead the anti Modi – Shah agitation in the next general election, he claimed.