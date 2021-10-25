DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSVideo

4-year-old kid salutes CISF personnel at Bengaluru; Watch viral video

Oct 25, 2021, 04:11 pm IST

 

An adorable video of a little boy saluting a Central Industrial Security Force or CISF personnel at Karnataka’s Bengaluru airport, went viral on social media, with netizens praising the kid’s patriotism and respect.

 

The video shows a four-year-old Veer Arjun walking hand in hand with his father towards the airport, when he noticed a CISF jawan on duty. The young boy stopped for a while, turned to face the jawan and raised his hand in salute. In response, the CISF official, who is seen standing inside a vehicle, raised his own hand to salute the boy with a sweet smile on his face. The video was reportedly shot by the kid’s mother, and was shared on twitter handle by Veer’s father, Arjun MS.

 

On Sunday, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar re-posted the video, and praised the boy. ‘At #Bengaluru airport – a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect and patriotism is learnt young,’ he captioned, adding the hash-tags #Respect and #JaiHind.

Also read:  Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; dedicates it to producers, directors, film fraternity and fans

Tags
shortlink
Oct 25, 2021, 04:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button