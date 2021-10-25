4-year-old kid salutes CISF personnel at Bengaluru; Watch viral video

An adorable video of a little boy saluting a Central Industrial Security Force or CISF personnel at Karnataka’s Bengaluru airport, went viral on social media, with netizens praising the kid’s patriotism and respect.

The video shows a four-year-old Veer Arjun walking hand in hand with his father towards the airport, when he noticed a CISF jawan on duty. The young boy stopped for a while, turned to face the jawan and raised his hand in salute. In response, the CISF official, who is seen standing inside a vehicle, raised his own hand to salute the boy with a sweet smile on his face. The video was reportedly shot by the kid’s mother, and was shared on twitter handle by Veer’s father, Arjun MS.

At #Bengaluru airport – a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect n Patriotism is learnt young. #Respect #JaHind ?????? Video courtesy @MihirkJha ?? pic.twitter.com/IeEkTZCnIH — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ?? (@Rajeev_GoI) October 24, 2021

On Sunday, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar re-posted the video, and praised the boy. ‘At #Bengaluru airport – a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect and patriotism is learnt young,’ he captioned, adding the hash-tags #Respect and #JaiHind.

