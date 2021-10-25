Banks will remain shut for 17 days in November: Full List

New Delhi: The banks in the country will remain closed for 17 days in the coming month. In this, 11 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends.

Here is the list of bank holidays in November 2021:

Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1

Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3

Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja: November 4

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja: November 5

Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6

Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) : November 10

Chhath Puja: November 11

Wangala Festival: November 12

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22

Seng Kutsnem: November 23

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

November 7 – Sunday

November 13- Second Saturday of the month

November 14- Sunday

November 21- Sunday

November 27- Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28- Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.