Banks will remain shut for 17 days in November: Full List

New Delhi: The banks in the country will remain closed for 17 days in the coming month. In this, 11 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends.
Here is the list of bank holidays in November 2021:
Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1
Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja: November 4
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja: November 5
Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6
Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) : November 10
Chhath Puja: November 11
Wangala Festival: November 12
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19
Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22
Seng Kutsnem: November 23
Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:
November 7 – Sunday
November 13- Second Saturday of the month
November 14- Sunday
November 21- Sunday
November 27- Fourth Saturday of the month
November 28- Sunday
Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.
