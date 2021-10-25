Big Setback to Expats: Gulf country announce nationalization in more sectors

Riyadh: Giving expats a setback, the Saudi Arabian government has decided to extend the nationalization of jobs in more sectors. As per the new decision, marketing, office secretary, translation, store keeper and data entry posts will be nationalized. This was announced by Ahmad bin Sulaiman al-Rajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development in the country.

The new decision will provide more than 12,000 jobs for Saudi Arabians. As per the order, all companies with five or more employees must reserve 30% marketing jobs for nationals. The minimum salary must be 5,500 SAR for marketing jobs and 5000 SAR for office secretary, translation, store keeper and data entry posts.

The new rule will come into effect from May 8,2022.