Bihar forest guard gives speech after rescuing venomous snake; video viral

Snakes often frighten even the bravest of people. After rescuing a Banded Krait, a highly venomous snake of the cobra family, from a village in Bihar, a forest official decided to educate the villagers about the role the snakes play in nature.

‘We do not have to be scared. We have to be alert,’ Forest Guard Anil Kumar says in an audio clip, while addressing residents of Pharingola village in Kishanganj. Kumar then goes on to say that snakes, like humans, are part of the ecosystem and that this coexistence is necessary. ‘Without their existence, the life on earth is incomplete,’ he says, adding that the almighty has created each creature for a specific purpose.

At the end of his speech, Kumar thanked the villagers for alerting the authorities instead of killing the snake, which is usually done. He also said the snake would be freed. ‘If something like this ever happens again, I request you all to alert us and not kill the snake. No matter what hour it is, alert us.’

Dipak Kumar Singh, an IAS officer, posted the clip to Twitter with the message: ‘Together we can, Together we will! A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in the Terai region, was successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness.’

Social media users praised the forest guard for doing his bit to spread awareness among the villagers after the video went viral.