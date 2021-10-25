Commodity Market: Gold price surges marginally

Mumbai: The price of precious metals -gold and silver surged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) December gold futures rose by 0.21% to Rs 47,895 for 10 grams. December silver futures rose by 0.48% to Rs 65,970 per kilogram.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold gained by Rs 80 per 8 grams to Rs 35,880. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4485, up by Rs 10.

In the international market, gold prices remain firm. Price of spot gold was unchanged at $1,792.95 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,793.70 per ounce.