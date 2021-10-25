Gulf country to extend residency, visiting visas

Riyadh: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia announced that it will extend residency and visiting visas for people still unable to reach the country due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The visas would be automatically extended until November 30 without any charge.

The new decision is a part of Saudi government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and is done in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (National Information Center), the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry added that the beneficiaries have been notified of the extension via email, which includes an attached e-visa form.