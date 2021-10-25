Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab College after Pak victory in T20 WC

Sangrur: Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Sangrur, Punjab, alleged that they were attacked by a group of students following the victory of Pakistan against India, in T20 World Cup. Following the match, a few college students, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, went on a rampage and damaged the hostel rooms of students from Kashmir.

The video of the ruckus has gone viral on social media, which was reportedly uploaded by the attacked Kashmiri students. In this video, the students accused that they were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh as they barged into their rooms while they were watching the match. The Kashmiri students also urged people to help and support them.

Kashmiri studnts assaulted in Bhai GIET Sangur Punjab after #Indpak Match. Students from Bihar barged in their rooms, thrashed them &went on rampage, vandalised the rooms of students, damagd the hall, abusd & beat up a few others@CHARANJITCHANNI @AdityaMenon22 @ghazalimohammad pic.twitter.com/Dm7bPJkZ7d — Nasir Khuehami (???? ????????) (@NasirKhuehami) October 24, 2021

The Kashmiri students had reportedly cheered and celebrated after the Pak victory, which resulted in a heated argument, followed by scuffle. Police officials said that an investigation into the incident is underway. Inspector General of Police Patiala (Range) MS Chinna confirmed the incident, adding that both sides have apologised and have given in writing that they will not indulge in such activities in the future and will concentrate on their studies, thus settling the fight.

