King Khan kidding with his young children/their pals – and kids’ soccer becomes fun vid: Take a look

Spending time with his child throughout his early years means the world to any father. However, due to his heavy work schedules, this may be hard to do. And when it comes to Bollywood’s King Khan, he has always found time to have fun with his kids and their besties.

In related news, earlier, Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle to post a video of Shah Rukh chilling with the kids. Little Aryan Khan, Suhana, Shanaya, and Ananya were among them. While Shanaya is attempting to learn how to hit a soccer ball into the goal post, Aryan is seen approaching his father to inquire about his team’s plan. SRK and Aryan had an argument about it, but Shah Rukh laughs it off. Shah Rukh afterwards appears to be urging the girls to hit the ball harder.

Watch the video here: Shah Rukh Khan playing soccer with Aryan, Suhana, Ananya Panday and Shanaya in a throwback video

Shah Rukh is seen dressed casually in a shirt and pants in the retro video. Aryan, on the other hand, is seen in black twinning with his father, while Suhana is chilling with her bestie Ananya and Shanaya. Ananya appears to be dissatisfied with her clothing in the throwback video and she also remarked on her mom’s Instagram post, ‘This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy.’

