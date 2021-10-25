Mumbai physiotherapist arrested for raping 16-yr-old disabled girl at his clinic

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a physiotherapist at a Mumbai clinic in a new crime against the girl child. The 40-year-old man suspected of raping a physically challenged girl at his clinic in Santacruz, Mumbai was nabbed by the police squad probing the case.

He allegedly abused her for more than a year whenever she went to his clinic, according to the victim. According to a police officer, the juvenile victim had speech problems as well as other physical issues. The 40-year-old accused was apprehended by a police team probing the matter.

On Thursday, the incident came to light after the 16-year-old sent a text message from her mobile phone to her parents. The parents were oblivious of the crime because they always sat outside the physiotherapist’s cabin. The complainant texted her parents about the encounters, and a police report was filed as a result.

Read also: PM to inaugurate 9 new medical colleges on his visit to UP today

The police team leapt into action after the complaint was filed. During the investigation, the police discovered that he allegedly raped the physically challenged girl everytime she visited the clinic.

According to the report, the accused also performed a similar crime on other youngsters. The police have filed a case against the physiotherapist under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The culprit was brought before a local court and held in police detention for seven days, according to the news agency PTI.