NCB’s Sameer Wankhede slams minister Nawab Malik over forged birth certificate claims

Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer in charge of the investigation into Aryan Khan’s involvement in the Mumbai cruise drug case, accused Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik of ‘vendetta’ on Monday, as he blasted his character and family.

In an affidavit filed in a Mumbai court, Wankhede said that the defamatory insinuations levelled against him were misleading, malicious and maligning. The officer issued a statement after Malik, a vociferous opponent of the anti-drugs agency and its investigations against Aryan Khan, tweeted a photo of a document relating to Wankhede’s birth and wrote: ‘the forgery began from here.’

Nawab Malik has claimed that Sameer Wankhede was in the Maldives throughout the lockdown and he was extorting Bollywood celebrities.

In response to Malik’s assaults, Wankhede stated the only rationale he could think of was that a relative of the minister, Sameer Khan, had been arrested in a drug case under the NDPS Act and since then, there has been a sequence of personal revenge against the officer and his family.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede ?? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?????????? pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik ???? ??? ???? ???? (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

He further said: ‘I am under a lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interest for conducting an honest and impartial investigation. I am ready to face all that is contemplated in law which would unequivocally establish my innocence. This court may pass appropriate orders to preserve and protect the sanctity of an unbiased and fair investigation.’

On Sunday, a witness named Prabhakar Sail (40), claimed that the probe agency had asked him to sign blank papers and there was a demand for a Rs 25 crore bribe to let off Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, an allegation that was refuted by the NCB. Wankhede has been fighting the Bollywood drug nexus since actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence.