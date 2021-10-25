Pakistan’s triumph against India is a victory of Islam’, says Pakistan Minister

Lahore: Sheikh Rasheed, the Interior Minister of Pakistan said that the Pakistan cricket team’s victory against India is a ‘victory for Islam’. He also claimed that Muslims all over the world, including Indian Muslims, were supporting Pakistan during the match and it had led to the victory.

‘Pakistan’s triumph against India is a victory of Islam. All Muslims throughout the world are rejoicing. For Pakistan, today’s India-Pakistan match was the final. The Pakistani team had the emotional support of all Muslims of the world, including Muslims of India. This is the victory of the Muslim world’, Sheikh Rasheed said in a video message on twitter.

Also Read: ‘Union government should celebrate centenaries in fuel prices’: P Chidambaram

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup. This is the first defeat of Indian team against Pakistan in World cup.