Participation of women in police doubled in last few years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the rising engagement of women in the country’s defence and law enforcement systems in the most recent broadcast of his radio show, Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi praised the CRPF’s recent decision to allow women to join the force in a speech to his countrymen on Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Police, the number of women recruited into the military has increased in recent years. While there were only 1,05,000 female CRPF officers in 2014, the number has risen to 2,15,000 by 2020. In his message, PM Modi stated that not only the female involvement has increased, but also their ability to perform challenging tasks.

‘Women are taking one of the most difficult trainings in the country- the Specialised Jungle Warfare Commandos Training and becoming cobra battalion,’ PM said, adding that the increasing presence of women at airports, metros, and other public locations has not only boosted public faith in the police force but has also helped women interact and be inspired.

PM Modi praised the female police officers as ‘role models’ for the public, encouraging them to visit schools once they reopened and inspire young girls. He claims that the activity will boost police officers’ confidence. In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised his desire to see more women join the CRPF and drive new-age initiatives.