‘ Pseudo-secular syndicate uses secularism as a vote-catching tool’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that secularism is a Constitutional and moral commitment for the BJP. He also accused that the pseudo-secular syndicate uses it as a vote catching tool. The Minister said this while addressing the national executive of BJP’s Minority Mocha.

Congress have played tricks to dupe the minorities and conspired to grab their votes by creating an atmosphere of fear and spreading rumours. But Modi government is aimed at ensuring development with dignity of all sections, including the minorities. He said opposition parties have treated secularism as their political proprietorship to deceit the constitutional essence of secularism.

Also Read: Pakistan’s triumph against India is a victory of Islam’, says Pakistan Minister

The Union minister also said that Minorities had benefitted from the welfare projects launched by the Union government. Out of 2 crore people who were provided houses by union government 31% are minorities and 33% of 12 crore farmers being provided Kisan Samman Nidhi are also minorities.