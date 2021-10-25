Royal Oman Police foil major drug smuggling bid

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) foiled a major drug smuggling bid and arrested tow people. The police also recovered 71 kilograms of drugs.

The General Administration of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control seized more than 71 kilograms or 800 tablets of narcotics in the possession of two people, one of whom smuggled them by sea. After monitoring and tracking his movements, he was arrested with the other person while extracting the smuggled drugs, said the ROP.

Earlier the Oman Customs at “Al Buraimi Port has foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 17,000 bottles of liquor hidden among bricks. Customs officials also seized large quantities of electronic cigarettes and electronic shisha from an expat.