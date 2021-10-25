Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visas from countries facing entry ban

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has decided to extended the validity of visit visas of passengers from countries facing entry ban. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia announced this. The visas would be automatically extended until November 30 without any charge. Peoples form India will also benefit from the new decision.

The new decision is a part of Saudi government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and is done in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (National Information Center), the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry added that the beneficiaries have been notified of the extension via email, which includes an attached e-visa form.