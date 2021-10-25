State government announces reopening date of schools and colleges

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools and colleges would reopen from November 15. The Chief Minister also instructed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process. Educational institutions in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year. As of now, only students of classes 9 to 12 can attend schools.

Meanwhile, the state is reporting a sharp surge in the daily number of cases after the Durga Puja celebrations. The state administration has brought back containment zones to check the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, Kolkata reported 273 single-day Covid-19 cases. The North 24 Parganas registered 146 cases. Overall, West Bengal