State government bans trekking, mountaineering activities

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government banned all trekking, mountaineering activities in Kinnaur district due to heavy snowfall in the region. The decision was taken as three trekkers, out of a group of 13, died following heavy rains.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had received heavy rain and snowfall in the last week and several parts of the states are covered in snow.

Earlier last week, 7 trekkers who were part of a 11-member team lost their lives near Harsil-Chitkul route between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as hey were hit by an avalanche. Rescue team had recovered bodies while two of them are still missing.