‘Union government should celebrate centenaries in fuel prices’: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Union government over rising fuel prices former union minister P Chidambaram asked the government to celebrate the ‘centenaries’ just like it did for 100 crore Covid vaccinations.

‘PM Modi led his ministers in celebrating 100 crore vaccinations. He should also lead by example in celebrating other centenaries: Petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre a few weeks ago and now Diesel has crossed Rs 100 per litre. When gas cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 per cylinder, there will be another opportunity to celebrate’, tweeted Chidambaram. Petrol is priced at Rs 107.59 per litre and diesel is at 100.59 per litre in several cities in the country.

The Congress leader also claimed that only Congress party is best positioned to defeat the BJP. The veteran Congress leader said that the party will form a government in Goa in the coming assembly election and Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress will remain as marginal players in the state.