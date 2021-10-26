18 killed in shooting inside mosque

Abuja: At least 18 people were killed in a terror attack at a mosque in Nigeria. Unidentified gunmen opened fire at people who were praying in the mosque. The incident took place in Mazakuka village in Mashegu region in Niger state.

The local government said that the attackers were ethnic Fulani nomadic herders. But there was no militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The police have started investigation.

The police claimed that the attack was related to the conflict between the villagers and the Fulani herders. Such ethnic violence are regular in the African country.

A week ago, in northwest Sokoto state, assailants attacked a rural area and killed at least 40 people.