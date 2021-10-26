Accused of celebrating Pak T20 victory, J&K medical students charged under UAPA

Srinagar: Medical students in Jammu and Kashmir have been charged with two cases under the tough anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s maiden T20 World Cup victory against India on Sunday. In the video that went viral, students were seen rejoicing at Pakistan victory and shouting pro-Pakistan slogans at the girls hostels of Medical College Srinagar and Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

Official sources revealed that the FIR under the anti-terror law was filed at two separate police stations in Srinagar, Karan Nagar and Soura. Officials at SKIMS say they have constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate how the video surfaced on social media showing students celebrating Pakistan’s victory and will submit the report to the government within 48 hours. Police officials are also verifying videos that surfaced from various parts of Kashmir, to identify the people celebrating and rejoicing over Pakistan’s victory in the cricket match.

Also read: ‘Registered an FIR (but) failed to add rape sections’: DCW Chief sends letter to UP CM

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone expressed his disagreement, and said that disciplinary actions should not be taken against the students. ‘I strongly disagree. If you think that they r not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team- u should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if u think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won’t help. Have not helped in the past either’, Mr Lone tweeted.