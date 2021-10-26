Bombs thrown at BJP MLA’s premises: NIA arrests 2 people

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two accused persons in the case of hurling bombs at the premises of Pawan Kumar Singh, a legislator of Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday. The accused namely, Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar were arrested by local police.

Police officials said that the arrest took place after conducting a thorough search. Pawan Kumar Singh is the MLA from Bhatpara constituency in West Bengal. NIA further said that an investigation is underway for unearthing the wider conspiracy.