DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bombs thrown at BJP MLA’s premises: NIA arrests 2 people

Oct 26, 2021, 11:00 pm IST

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two accused persons in the case of hurling bombs at the premises of Pawan Kumar Singh, a legislator of Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday. The accused namely, Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar were arrested by local police.

Also read:  ‘My supporters are being threatened and harassed’: Amarinder Singh

 

Police officials said that the arrest took place after conducting a thorough search. Pawan Kumar Singh is the MLA from Bhatpara constituency in West Bengal. NIA further said that an investigation is underway for unearthing the wider conspiracy.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 26, 2021, 11:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button