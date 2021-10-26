‘ DNA of those who burst firecrackers on Pakistan winning cannot be Indian’: Haryana minister

New Delhi: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij alleged that the DNA of those who celebrate Pakistan’s victory are not Indian. Some people in Kashmir and Delhi had burst firecrackers after Pakistan defeated India in the T20 World Cup match.

‘The DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan winning a cricket match cannot be Indian. Be careful of the traitors hiding in our own house’, tweeted Anil Vij.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police have filed two FIRs against two medical students for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. The FIRs have been registered under the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA).

Pakistan had registered a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on Sunday.