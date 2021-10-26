Governor of West Bengal admitted to AIIMS

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday afternoon after being diagnosed with malaria. He was admitted to the old private ward of AIIMS. A team of doctors including Dr Neeraj Nischal, Professor of Medicine, are treating him.

Dhankhar tested positive for malaria on Sunday. On Friday, he arrived in Delhi and underwent a blood test on Saturday. He was staying at Bang Bhavan and was being closely monitored by physicians.

He suffered fever in Darjeeling on October 12 as part of a 2-week trip to north Bengal, and physicians urged him to get a blood test to figure out what was wrong. He made the decision to travel to Delhi for tests and treatment.