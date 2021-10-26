Gulf country approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11

Manama: The National Medical Taskforce For Combatting the Coronavirus in Bahrain has announced that all children aged 3 to 11 will be eligible to receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. The decision was announced after the Vaccination Committee approved the proposal. The vaccination will begin from October 27 2021.

The authority also said that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon be approved for children aged 5 -11 age who will be eligible to receive two doses. The authority urged all eligible children to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and public health.

https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-477719

People can register for vaccination at Ministry of Health’s website at: healthalert.gov.bh or through the BeAware application.