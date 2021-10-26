Here are six ayurvedic tips for better eye care

We spend a lot of time on digital screens because of online education and working from home. The world changed from in-person schools and offices to online after the Covid-19 outbreak. Despite the comfort of a warm, cozy house there has been an increase in screen time. This causes eye problems as well as a deterioration of vision.

Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurvedic Doctor, took to Instagram to provide helpful tips on how to naturally care for our eyes. Here are the important Ayurvedic Eye Care Tips:

1. Fill your mouth with water and hold for a few seconds with your eyes closed every morning after waking up. Spit it out and repeat the process two or three times more.

2. Triphala: Eye health can also be improved by using Triphala water eyewash or an eyewash cup.

3. Shatkarma: Ayurveda outlines six purification ways for cleaning the body, removing impurities, strengthening it, and making it disease-free. Neti and tratak are the most effective Ayurvedic remedies for dry eyes and eye health.

4. Rinse your eyes and face with cool or normal water 10-15 times. Repeat in the evening after you return from work.

5. Anjana: Anjana is an Ayurvedic preparation used to improve good eye health by applying it to the inner area of the eyelids.

6. Caution: Avoid putting hot or ice water in your eyes. Also, keep temperature variations to a minimum. For example, if you’re hot and sweaty, wait 10-15 minutes before pouring cold water on your face and eyes, to allow your body to acclimatise.

See the Instagram post here: Dr Nitika Kohli shares six ayurvedic tips for better eye care

Dr. Nitika Kohli further said: ‘The unnatural light emitted from the LEDs and TFT screens which are pure white and very different in composition from the natural sunlight which our eyes are used to and was evolved to deal with.’

By following these simple eye care tips, you can protect your eyes from a variety of health problems while also improving your vision.

