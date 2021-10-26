Iran nuclear deal efforts at critical phase: US envoy.

An official from United States stated on Monday that the efforts to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement have reached a ‘crucial stage,’ with Tehran’s arguments for delaying meetings wearing thin. The United States stressed about the prospect of continued diplomacy even if the deal could not be resurrected.

Robert Malley, the United States’ Special Envoy to Iran, told reporters that Washington was growing concerned about Tehran, as Iran would try to postpone the discussions. Malley stressed that the United States had other options to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb and would use them if necessary.

While acknowledging that the time for both the United States and Iran to restore compliance with the accord will eventually close, Malley stated that the US would still be willing to engage in dialogue with Iran while considering other steps to prevent Tehran from obtaining the bomb.