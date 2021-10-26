‘Jail is better than staying with wife’: Italian man on house arrest flees, urges police to put him behind bars

A 30-year-old Italian man, who had been on house arrest, allegedly fled from his home to escape from his wife. The Albanian descent who lives in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome went to a local police station, and urged the police to put him behind bars instead of letting him stay with his wife as ‘home life has become a hell’.

The man had been put under house arrest for several months for drug-related crimes and was supposed to remain there for several more years. ‘He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn’t going well anymore, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told AFP. However, as he could no longer cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife, he opted to run away and surrendered to the cops, requesting them to serve the remaining part of his sentence in prison.

The culprit was immediately arrested for violating the rules of house arrest, which worked in his favour. The judicial authorities ordered his transfer to prison to serve the remaining sentence.