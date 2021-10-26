Mahzooz Draw announces new mega prizes

Dubai: Mahzooz, the weekly live draw, has announced new mega prizes for participants. The organizers has included a Dh10 million Grand Draw and Dh300,000 Raffle Draw.

Participates who match five out of six winning numbers will be given the grand prize of Dh10 million. All participants will also be automatically entered into a new raffle draw, where three guaranteed winners will take home Dh100,000 each. Those who match three out of five numbers will win a third prize of Dh350.

‘This revision of the game structure is designed to increase the odds of winning and to make it easier for our participants to win great prizes. Our customers now need to match only five out of five numbers to win the top prize of Dh10 million. The second prize remains unchanged at Dh1 million, but participants only have to match four out of five numbers now’, said Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next Mahzooz weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, October 30, at 9pm.