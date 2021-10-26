Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu receives Golden Visa of UAE

Dubai: National award-winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu received the Golden Visa of the UAE. The Arts and Culture Department in Dubai has granted the Golden Visa to the actor.

Malayalam super stars Mohanlal and Mammootty were the first Malayalam actors to receive the Golden Visa. Later it was given to several other celebrities including Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nyla Usha,Asha Sharath, Asif Ali, Mithun Ramesh, Lal Jose and Meera Jasmine.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.