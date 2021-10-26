Marvel unveil official poster of ‘Hawkeye’, to release on November 24

The premiere of Hawkeye is less than a month away and Marvel Studios is celebrating the new show. Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Clint Barton in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, while Hailee Steinfeld will make her acting debut as Kate Bishop. The six-part limited series’ teaser was unveiled earlier this month, and now Marvel has revealed an official poster for the new series.

Taking to Twitter, Marvel Entertainment wrote: ‘Here’s your look at the official poster for @HawkeyeOfficial, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus.’

Here's your look at the official poster for @HawkeyeOfficial, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/xf4v7OCOTn — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 24, 2021

As soon as the post was shared, Marvel fans hurried to express their enthusiasm for the series and also retweeted it by adding red hearts.

Vera Farmiga will play Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee will play The Clown, Tony Dalton will play Swordsman, Alaqua Cox will play Echo, Zahn McClarnon will play William Lopez, and Florence Pugh will reprise her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in the series. Beginning November 24, new episodes of the six-episode show will be released weekly on Wednesdays.