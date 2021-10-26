Massive house fire in Delhi; 4 family members killed, Probe underway

New Delhi: Four members of a family were killed in a massive house fire that took place today in the early hours of the morning in Delhi. The incident took place on the top floor of the three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at 4 am, and the fire department was informed at 4.07 am. Following this, four fire tenders arrived at the scene in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area, to bring the fire under control. The deceased have been identified as Hori Lal (59), his wife, Reena (55), son Ashu (24) and daughter Rohini (18). The fire department clarified that all of them died of suffocation. Another member of the family, Horilal and Reena’s son Akshay (22) survived the fire, as he was sleeping on the second floor of the three-storey building, and the fire was contained to the top floor where the rest of the family was sleeping.

Horilal was working as a Class IV employee in Shastri Bhavan, and was to retire in March 2022, while his wife Reena was a sweeper in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Their son Ashu was still seeking employment, while Rohini was in the 12th standard in a government school in Seemapuri. Akshay currently works as a labourer.

Primary investigation points out that cause of the incident was a mosquito coil catching fire and filling up with smoke. The police have registered a case under 436 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is currently underway.