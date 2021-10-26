Moderate earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Manali

Manali: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) updated that the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers and the epicenter was 108 kilometers North-North-West of Manali.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2021, 06:02:10 IST, Lat: 33.18 and Long: 76.88, Depth: 10 km, Location: 108 km NNW of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India’, tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.