New travel protocols for citizens announced in UAE

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the UAE have issued new updated travel protocols for residents. The new rules will come into effect from October 27.

As per the new protocol, fully vaccinated UAE residents can travel to countries on travel curbs list. But residents who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to travel. Only UAE diplomats, patients, as well as humanitarian cases and those who are studying abroad on scholarships can travel but they must obtain a prior approval from authorities,

UAE citizens returning from those countries must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours from the time of departure as well as another Rapid PCR Test that was conducted not more than 6 hours before the departure time at the airport of the destination.

Vaccinated travellers must take a PCR test upon arrival and take two more PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days and unvaccinated travellers must take a PCR test upon arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another test on the ninth day.