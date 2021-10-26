‘No Lakshman rekha can stop us’: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she is likely to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh soon. The TMC leader also claimed that her party is getting people’s recognition all-over India and nobody can stop TMC.

Earlier, two veteran Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh-Rajeshpati Tripathi and his son Lalitpati Tripathi- had joined TMC. She also alleged that BJP is preventing the TMC from organizing political programmes in Goa.

‘The faith of people in the TMC is increasing. The joining of the two leaders testifies that we are now an all-India party which can give real fight to the BJP. We have to move out to fight the BJP as the Congress has failed to put up any fight to it in Uttar Pradesh in the last 15 years. We are an all India party. We can go anywhere. There is no Lakshman Rekha that can stop us’, said the TMC leader.

The West Bengal CM also accused the BJP of committing atrocities on Dalits, women and farmers in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura. She also warned that if the government did not allow them to carry out programmes in the state then she would sit on the road.