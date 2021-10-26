Passing sensitive information to Pakistan: BSF constable arrested.

Kutch: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police has arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) constable for passing sensitive information to Pakistan. The BSF constable, identified as Mohammad Sajjad was arrested from Gandhidham in Kutch district, Gujarat.

The ATS said that Mohammad Sajjad, who is a resident of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir had visited Pakistan and was there for 46 days between December 1, 2011, and January 16, 2012 before joining BSF. He was deployed in the 74 BSF Battalion at Bhuj in July 2021.

He used to send sensitive information about border post through WhatsApp and received money for this. The money was deposited in the accounts of his brother Wajid and colleague Iqbal Rashid.