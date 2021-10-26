State government allows use of green firecrackers

Chandigarh: The Punjab government allowed bursting green firecrackers during the festivals. The government has allowed a two-hour window for bursting green firecrackers on Diwali. The department of science, technology environment issued an order related to the regulation of the sale and use of firecrackers in Punjab, which included a blanket ban on manufacturing, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers, also known as laries.

As per the official order, on the day of Diwali that is November 4, the bursting of green crackers will be allowed from 8 to 10 pm while on the occasion of Christmas and New Year the time to burst green crackers is from 11:55 pm to 12: 30 am. The government also provided a time duration for bursting the green crackers on Gurupurab which is on November 19 from 4-5 am in the morning and 9-10 pm at night.

Also Read: 5 people killed in massive fire at a firecracker shop

The government also banned the sale and use of any kind of firecrackers in Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar districts of Punjab from the intervening night of October 28-29 to the midnight of December 31, 2021-January 1, 2022 as per the National Green Tribunal’s order.