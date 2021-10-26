These smartphones will not support WhatsApp from this date: Check full list

New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced that it will stop supporting some smartphones from November 1, 2021. In general, WhatsApp will stop working on Android phones running Android 4.0.3 or earlier, as well as Apple iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier. This does not mean that the messaging app will stop working on November 1 but these smartphones will no longer receive security upgrades or new features.

The complete list of phones:

ZTE:

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

ZTE Grand Memo

Huawei:

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony:

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Other smartphones includes Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and others. LG’s Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II will not have WhatsApp.

The Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S Plus are also included in the list. Samsung will discontinue support for the Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 small, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2