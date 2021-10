Hyderabad: Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Venkatapur along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. The joint team of Mulugu district police and Greyhounds has also recovered arms and ammunition including one SLR, AK-47, machine gun, and explosive materials.

The encounter began on Monday morning.