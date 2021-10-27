Britain expects to send a fully vaccinated team to Beijing

Britain plans to send a fully vaccinated squad of 57 athletes to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, according to chef de mission Georgie Harland, as the countdown clock approached 100 days to the event.

Participants are not required to be vaccinated, but those who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 must spend 21 days in quarantine, with some exceptions for medical reasons.

Some British athletes are said to have gone to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics without being vaccinated. Harland said that while Team GB was yet to choose most winter athletes, those on the long list seemed to have fewer reservations for inoculation.

On Monday, the National Sliding Centre in Beijing hosted the inaugural international competition at the newly constructed arena.

According to the current information, majority of the athletes on the long list have already been immunised. Harland stated that she was confident that they would arrive at the Games with a fully vaccinated team.