Country suspends all flights till October 30

Khartoum: The Civil Aviation Authority in Sudan has suspended all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until October 30. The authority took this decision after considering the present political situation in the country. The airspace of Sudan will remain open to passing flights.

Earlier on Monday, the Sudan Army has ousted the government and seized the power. Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief said that army took the power to prevent civil war. The army had detained several leaders including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Also Read: 18 killed in shooting inside mosque

At least 7 people were killed and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and protesters. Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had announced a state of emergency, saying the armed forces needed to protect safety and security. He promised to hold elections in July 2023 and hand over to an elected civilian government then.