Dubai Shopping Festival 2021 date announced

Dubai: The 27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be held from 15 December 2021 to 29 January 2022. The 46-day long mega event is organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). This year, the DSF is coinciding with Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

DSF will feature entertainment, live concerts, markets, art installations and stage shows as well as sales, promotions and chances to win mega prizes. This year marks the return of the popular Market OTB at Burj Park and the DSF Market at Al Seef.

DSF is supported by key sponsors Rakbank MasterCard and Jumbo Electronics. The strategic partners include Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai International Financial Centre, Emaar, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), Al Seef, Bluewaters, Boxpark, The Outlet Village, La Mer, Citywalk and The Beach.