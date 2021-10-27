Germany offers better job options to sniffer dogs

Sniffer dogs are being trained by Deutsche Bahn (DB) in Germany to identify protected species of living organisms and animals at major construction sites in order to expedite operations, the railway group announced on Tuesday.

Until now, humans have been in charge of locating animals that need to be relocated while work takes place, but the dogs will take over in 2022 after completing training, which should be completed by the end of this year, according to DB.

‘In Germany, the use of dogs in building projects is fairly recent. Dogs can detect protected species at any time of year and in nearly any weather, thanks to their keen sense of smell,’ Jens Bergmann, the head of infrastructure planning in DB said.