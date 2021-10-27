India successfully test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5

Balasore: India successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5. The missile was launched from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometers. It uses a three-stage solid-fueled engine.

Agni is developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile. DRDO said that the missile uses Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles. By this, multiple weapons can be installed instead of one in the warhead mounted on the missile. So, the missile can hit multiple targets simultaneously.

The first successful test of Agni-V took place on 19 April 2012. This was followed by successful trials on 15 September 2013, 31 January 2015, 26 December 2016, 18 January 2018, 3 June 2018 and 10 December 2018.