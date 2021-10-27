Mosque vandalised, shops set on fire by VHP protestors in Tripura

North Tripura: A mosque was vandalised and several shops were set on fire by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protestors on Tuesday in North Tripura. The violence occurred during a rally taken out to protest against recent violence towards Hindus in Bangladesh, in the Chamtilla area in North Tripura district.

The North Tripura District Police stated that small issues are getting reported in some parts of the state since last week and added that situation is under control. The police further said that strict action will be taken against those circulating rumours on social media platforms, and trying to disturb the peace.

‘North Tripura District Police is taking lawful action in connection with the incident that happened today. The situation is under control. Some people are spreading rumours and circulating provocative messages on social media. It is an appeal to all not to believe such messages and maintain peace’, Police tweeted.