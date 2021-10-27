Neeraj, Mithali and Chhetri among 11 recommended for Khel Ratna

New Delhi: The national sports awards committee recommended 11 athletes for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Khel Ratna is the highest award given to sports person in India. The committee also recommended 35 athletes for the Arjuna Award. The committee has also named 17 coaches for Dronacharya Award.

The announcement of the national sports awards was delayed in order to consider the performance of the para-athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics which was held from August 24 to September 5.

Also Read: Beijing Marathon postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases in China.

Here is a list of 11 Indian athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Javelin)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

M Narwal (Shooting)

Athletes recommended for Arjuna Award:

Yogesh Kathuniya (Para-Discus throw)

Nishad Kumar (Para-High jump)

Praveen Kumar (Para-High jump)

Sharad Kumar (Para-High jump)

Suhas LY (Para-Badminton)

Singhraj Adhana (Para-Shooting)

Bhavina Patel (Para-Table Tennis)

Harvinder Singh (Para-Archery)

Shikhar Dhawan (Cricket)

All Hockey Men’s Players excluding PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh. Both of them were awarded Arjuna in 2018.