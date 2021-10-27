‘Satyamev Jayate!’: Congress welcomes SC verdict on Pegasus spyware case

New Delhi: The Congress party welcomed the Supreme Court order of setting up an expert committee on the Pegasus spyware case, and said it has negated alleged attempts of the government to evade and divert attention in the name of national security.

‘Pseudo-Nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere. Welcome SC order setting up Spl Committee to examine misuse of spyware #Pegasus despite Modi Govt’s embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid & divert attention in the name of National Security. Satyamev Jayate!”, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, issued order for an independent probe into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of some persons, saying every citizens needs protection against violation of privacy. It stated that the Central Government cannot get a free pass every time the spectre of national security is raised.

The apex Court verdict came on a batch of 12 petitions, which sought an independent probe into the allegations which surfaced in the media about the unauthorised surveillance. It appointed a committee comprising three technical members and supervised by a retired judge Justice R V Raveendran to conduct a ‘thorough inquiry’ into allegations of use of Pegasus software for unauthorised surveillance.